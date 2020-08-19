Primary Election results for St Johns County local elections

August 19, 2020 Government 0

With 48 of 48 precincts reporting, Historic City News was informed by the Supervisor of Elections, Vicky Oakes, of the results of the following local elections. These are unofficial results and are deemed reliable but not guaranteed. They include partial vote by mail, early voting and Election Day but do not include provisional ballots.

In St Johns County, the polls closed at 7:00 p.m. EST on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. Aided by current technologies that vastly improve the tabulation of vote-by-mail ballots and early voting results, all 48 precincts were up to date tonight by 7:49:01 p.m.

A total of 200,887 registered voters were eligible to vote Tuesday; however, even with strong responses from early voting, only 58,887 total ballots were cast, just 29.31% voter turnout.

Representative in Congress District 4
Participating Precincts Reporting: 44 / 44
Choice | Election Day | Early Votes | Vote By Mail | Total Votes | Percentage

Erick J. Aguilar (REP)
2,515    2,305    2,326    7,146    22.51%

John H. Rutherford (REP)
9,291    7,715    7,599    24,605  77.49%

Public Defender 7th Judicial Circuit – Universal Primary Contest
Participating Precincts Reporting: 48 / 48
Choice | Election Day | Early Votes | Vote By Mail | Total Votes | Percentage

George Burden (REP)
4,085    4,031    6,073    14,189  26.72%

Anne Marie Gennusa (REP)
6,615    5,484    10,895  22,994  43.31%

Matt Metz (REP)
5,252    4,473    6,189    15,914  29.97%

Sheriff
Participating Precincts Reporting: 48 / 48
Choice | Election Day | Early Votes | Vote By Mail | Total Votes | Percentage

Rob Hardwick (REP)
9,747    8,716    8,012    26,475  69.33%

Chris Strickland (REP)
4,393    3,604    3,715    11,712  30.67%

County Commissioner District 1
Participating Precincts Reporting: 48 / 48
Choice | Election Day | Early Votes | Vote By Mail | Total Votes | Percentage

Jimmy Johns (REP)
4,748    3,975    4,098    12,821  34.38%

Christian Whitehurst (REP)
9,005    8,077    7,388    24,470  65.62%

Republican Executive Committee State Committeewoman
Participating Precincts Reporting: 48 / 48
Choice | Election Day | Early Votes | Vote By Mail | Total Votes | Percentage

Karen G. Harvey (REP)
6,687    5,451    5,336    17,474  52.88%

Tamara Renuart (REP)
5,379    5,380    4,810    15,569  47.12%

Representative in Congress District 6
Participating Precincts Reporting: 9 / 9
Choice | Election Day | Early Votes | Vote By Mail | Total Votes | Percentage

Clint Curtis (DEM)
215       231       1,025    1,471    52.89%

Richard Thripp (DEM)
210       187       913       1,310    47.11%

Circuit Judge 7th Judicial Circuit, Group 6
Participating Precincts Reporting: 48 / 48
Choice | Election Day | Early Votes | Vote By Mail | Total Votes | Percentage

Anna Handy (NON)
6,589    5,287    11,641  23,517  43.60%

Mike Orfinger (NON)
9,481    8,677    12,268  30,426  56.40%

Circuit Judge 7th Judicial Circuit, Group 14
Participating Precincts Reporting: 48 / 48|Choice | Election Day | Early Votes | Vote By Mail | Total Votes | Percentage

Joan Anthony (NON)
3,420    2,870    9,305    15,595  29.00%

Dan Hilbert (NON)
8,914    7,597    8,135    24,646  45.84%

MaryEllen Osterndorf (NON)
3,533    3,373    6,622    13,528  25.16%

Circuit Judge 7th Judicial Circuit, Group 27
Participating Precincts Reporting: 48 / 48
Choice | Election Day | Early Votes | Vote By Mail | Total Votes | Percentage

Bryan Robert Rendzio (NON)
10,068  9,150    10,746  29,964  55.92%

Alicia Washington (NON)
5,794    4,726    13,103  23,623  44.08%

School Board Member District 2
Participating Precincts Reporting: 9 / 9
Choice | Election Day | Early Votes | Vote By Mail | Total Votes | Percentage

Anthony ”Tony” Coleman (NON)
1,966    1,408    2,341    5,715    61.92%

Nick Graham (NON)
1,430    857       1,227    3,514    38.08%