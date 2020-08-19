Primary Election results for St Johns County local elections

With 48 of 48 precincts reporting, Historic City News was informed by the Supervisor of Elections, Vicky Oakes, of the results of the following local elections. These are unofficial results and are deemed reliable but not guaranteed. They include partial vote by mail, early voting and Election Day but do not include provisional ballots.

In St Johns County, the polls closed at 7:00 p.m. EST on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. Aided by current technologies that vastly improve the tabulation of vote-by-mail ballots and early voting results, all 48 precincts were up to date tonight by 7:49:01 p.m.

A total of 200,887 registered voters were eligible to vote Tuesday; however, even with strong responses from early voting, only 58,887 total ballots were cast, just 29.31% voter turnout.

Representative in Congress District 4

Participating Precincts Reporting: 44 / 44

Choice | Election Day | Early Votes | Vote By Mail | Total Votes | Percentage

Erick J. Aguilar (REP)

2,515 2,305 2,326 7,146 22.51%

John H. Rutherford (REP)

9,291 7,715 7,599 24,605 77.49%

Public Defender 7th Judicial Circuit – Universal Primary Contest

Participating Precincts Reporting: 48 / 48

Choice | Election Day | Early Votes | Vote By Mail | Total Votes | Percentage

George Burden (REP)

4,085 4,031 6,073 14,189 26.72%

Anne Marie Gennusa (REP)

6,615 5,484 10,895 22,994 43.31%

Matt Metz (REP)

5,252 4,473 6,189 15,914 29.97%

Sheriff

Participating Precincts Reporting: 48 / 48

Choice | Election Day | Early Votes | Vote By Mail | Total Votes | Percentage

Rob Hardwick (REP)

9,747 8,716 8,012 26,475 69.33%

Chris Strickland (REP)

4,393 3,604 3,715 11,712 30.67%

County Commissioner District 1

Participating Precincts Reporting: 48 / 48

Choice | Election Day | Early Votes | Vote By Mail | Total Votes | Percentage

Jimmy Johns (REP)

4,748 3,975 4,098 12,821 34.38%

Christian Whitehurst (REP)

9,005 8,077 7,388 24,470 65.62%

Republican Executive Committee State Committeewoman

Participating Precincts Reporting: 48 / 48

Choice | Election Day | Early Votes | Vote By Mail | Total Votes | Percentage

Karen G. Harvey (REP)

6,687 5,451 5,336 17,474 52.88%

Tamara Renuart (REP)

5,379 5,380 4,810 15,569 47.12%

Representative in Congress District 6

Participating Precincts Reporting: 9 / 9

Choice | Election Day | Early Votes | Vote By Mail | Total Votes | Percentage

Clint Curtis (DEM)

215 231 1,025 1,471 52.89%

Richard Thripp (DEM)

210 187 913 1,310 47.11%

Circuit Judge 7th Judicial Circuit, Group 6

Participating Precincts Reporting: 48 / 48

Choice | Election Day | Early Votes | Vote By Mail | Total Votes | Percentage

Anna Handy (NON)

6,589 5,287 11,641 23,517 43.60%

Mike Orfinger (NON)

9,481 8,677 12,268 30,426 56.40%

Circuit Judge 7th Judicial Circuit, Group 14

Participating Precincts Reporting: 48 / 48|Choice | Election Day | Early Votes | Vote By Mail | Total Votes | Percentage

Joan Anthony (NON)

3,420 2,870 9,305 15,595 29.00%

Dan Hilbert (NON)

8,914 7,597 8,135 24,646 45.84%

MaryEllen Osterndorf (NON)

3,533 3,373 6,622 13,528 25.16%

Circuit Judge 7th Judicial Circuit, Group 27

Participating Precincts Reporting: 48 / 48

Choice | Election Day | Early Votes | Vote By Mail | Total Votes | Percentage

Bryan Robert Rendzio (NON)

10,068 9,150 10,746 29,964 55.92%

Alicia Washington (NON)

5,794 4,726 13,103 23,623 44.08%

School Board Member District 2

Participating Precincts Reporting: 9 / 9

Choice | Election Day | Early Votes | Vote By Mail | Total Votes | Percentage

Anthony ”Tony” Coleman (NON)

1,966 1,408 2,341 5,715 61.92%

Nick Graham (NON)

1,430 857 1,227 3,514 38.08%

Like this: Like Loading...