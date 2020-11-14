Public Notice of Pollution – St Johns County

Pursuant to Section 403.077, F.S., the Florida Department of Environmental Protection informed local Historic City News reporters that they have received the following Public Notice of Pollution for a reportable release that occurred within St Johns County.

Danny Hodges completed his initial report of the incident on Thursday October 29th. The incident, “Sanitary Sewer Overflow”, State Watch Office Case Number: 20206005, reportedly began at about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday October 28, 2020, and continued for about 60-minutes, until about 1:30 p.m.

“A City contractor, Maloy Grading Corp., struck a tap on a 12″ force main, creating a spill near the intersection of US-1 and Bininger Drive in St Augustine,” Hodges reported.

St Johns County was the only county affected by the incident, the report notes said.

Lat: 29.981, Long: -81.364

“The area was cleaned and sanitized. The clean-up effort at the site has been completed,” Hodges, who is a Wastewater Collections Supervisor for the City of St Augustine, said in his report.

Added information on this incident may be available. The name of the incident is “Sanitary Sewer Overflow” and the reporting agency is City of St Augustine, Utility Department.

Contact the reporting official by telephone at (904) 814-9250 or by e-mail at dhodges@citystaug.com