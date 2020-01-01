Public Notice of Pollution – St Johns County

Pursuant to Section 403.077, F.S., the Florida Department of Environmental Protection informed local Historic City News reporters that they have received the following Public Notice of Pollution for a reportable release that occurred within St Johns County.

St Johns County Environmental Division Manager Tony Cubbedge completed his initial report of the incident on Tuesday, December 31st. The incident, Sawgrass Wastewater Treatment Facility, State Watch Office Case Number: 20197288, reportedly began at about 6:00 a.m. Tuesday morning and continued for about 5-minutes, until about 6:05 a.m.

“Treated effluent which was off spec for chlorine (at 1.0 mg/L) overflowed the reject pond as the operator arrived on site. The chlorine pump was clogged and restarted to bring the chlorine residual back,” Cubbedge said in his initial report.

St Johns County was the only county affected by the incident, the report notes said.

Lat: 30.18611276392912, Long: -81.37819148525521

“About 400 gallons overflowed the reject pond on site,” Cubbedge concluded.

Added information on this incident may be available. The name of the incident is “SG WWTF” and the reporting agency is Sawgrass Wastewater Treatment Facility, 10047 Sawgrass Drive West, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082.