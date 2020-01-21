Pursuant to Section 403.077, F.S., the Florida Department of Environmental Protection informed local Historic City News reporters that they have received the following Public Notice of Pollution for a reportable release that occurred within St Johns County.

Victoria Otto, Environmental Scientist with Jacksonville Electric Authority, completed her initial report of the incident on Monday, January 20th. The incident, 915 Nocatee Parkway, State Watch Office Case Number: 2020420, reportedly began at about 11:15 a.m. Monday morning and continued for about 3-hours and 45-minutes, until about 3:00 p.m.

“A potable augmentation well was left running at a Reuse Repump facility causing the reservoir to overflow onto the ground and into storm ponds used for reclaimed water,” Otto said in her initial report. “After the overflow was discovered, the well was turned off and an estimated 792,000 gallons was released. No cleanup actions are needed.”

St Johns County was the only county affected by the incident, the report notes said.

Lat: 30.11649521332001, Long: -81.41049293799871

Added information on this incident may be available. The name of the incident is “915 Nocatee Parkway” and the reporting agency is Jacksonville Electric Authority.