During a ceremony Wednesday afternoon, the Florida National Guard’s 211th Regional Training Institute campus will be renamed in honor of Major General Douglas Burnett, who served as 20th Adjutant General of Florida from November 2001 to June 2010. Historic City News will attend.

Burnett, the nation’s longest-serving Air Force officer, commanded Florida’s Army and Air National Guard, and served as Senior Military Advisor to the Governor and Senior Military Leader of the National Guard.

When Burnett assumed responsibility as the Adjutant General in St Augustine, he recognized the importance of military training and education in developing and maintaining a proficient and professional military organization.

To ensure availability of a professional learning environment for our Florida National Guard Soldiers and Airmen, he envisioned building a state-of-the-art and technologically advanced Regional Training Institute at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center in Starke.

In 2009, Burnett saw his vision come to fruition, as the 45-acre 211th Regional Training Institute campus opened for business, leaving a legacy that will enhance professionalism and readiness for years to come.