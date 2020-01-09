Starting on Monday, January 13th through Thursday, January 16th, Historic City News has learned that the fuel dock at the St. Augustine Municipal Marina will be shut down in order to replace all diesel and gasoline fuel dispensers. New fuel dispensers will be installed.

The City, who operates the marina facilities located at 111-E Avenida Menendez, encourages boaters to plan accordingly. Questions may be directed to the Harbormaster by calling the marina office at 904-825-1026, or on VHF Channel 71.

“Keep in mind that the dates are subject to change, without notice,” cautioned Harbormaster, Sam Adukiewicz.

Updates will be posted on the marina’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/CityStAugMarina and on the marina’s website home page at www.StAugustineMarina.com