The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office Sex Offender Unit reported to Historic City News that they received information concerning 43-year-old Brian Thomas Roy, a registered sex offender who was not living at the transient residence listed on his sex offender registration paperwork. As a transient resident, Roy is required to report in person to the Sheriff’s Office every thirty days. His last check-in was March 12th.

The investigation revealed that Roy was residing at a campsite on an island located in the Intracoastal Waterway across from Bings Landing. Another Detective attempted contact with Roy for an unrelated incident a week prior, but Roy fled into the woods and concealed himself at the mere sight of law enforcement. On April 21, FCSO Sex Offender Detective Crosbee partnered with the FCSO Marine Unit to locate Roy on the island.

Detective Crosbee and Deputy Williams arrived on the island and immediately made contact with Roy and a female. Roy showed deputies bones that he had found on the island, which were confirmed to be from a turtle and a deer. Roy admitted to missing his thirty-day check-in at the Sheriff’s Office but claimed he was not living on the island. Deputies found an elaborate campsite complete with a tent, generator, and other living accommodations.

When deputies attempted to place Roy under arrest, Roy pulled away and ran from the deputies on the island. After a brief foot pursuit, Detective Crosbee was successfully able to take Roy into custody. Roy was booked in the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Facility and charged with Failure to Register as a Sex Offender and Resisting Arrest without Violence. He remains in jail with no bond allowed.

“It is critical to have accurate information for sex offenders in the event of child abduction or other crimes against children,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “Offenders and predators that are deceptive about where they are living, like this guy, are of the highest concern. Our team did a great job of tracking him down and taking him into custody. I hope he did not enjoy his airboat ride on his way to the Green Roof Inn.”

The Sex Offender Detective within the Major Case Unit is a grant-funded position responsible for the sexual offender and predator tracking and enforcement. The mission of the Sex Offender Detective is to ensure that Sex Offenders and Predators in Flagler County are in compliance with applicable State Laws, especially when it comes to reporting where they reside.