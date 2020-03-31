The coach of the girl’s flag football team at St Augustine High School, 38-year-old Darrell Andrew Crews, was arrested on a sex offense Sunday night at about 9:08 p.m. He was taken into custody by the St Johns County Sheriff’s Office at his home reported to be 329 Gianna Way in St Augustine. He was released yesterday after posting a $1,500 bond.

According to records obtained by Historic City News, Crews has been charged with one-count of video voyeurism where the victim is 19-years-of-age, or older. Since this was Crews’ first arrest on these charges, the sex offense is a third-degree felony.

According to a sworn statement made by the victim, who was a female student at SAHS, she was secretly recorded by Crews on his cellphone camera when she was changing clothes after school.

The victim reported that she first became aware of the crime Saturday when Crews sent her a nude photo of herself. The victim, who is now an adult, was reported to be “shocked and confused” as to how anyone could have a nude photo of her in their possession. The arrest report states that Crews told her that someone anonymously sent the photo to his email.

Upon examination of the details of the photograph, the victim says that she recognizes something in the background that revealed to her the date and location where the image was captured. She told deputies that the voyeurism happened before her 18th birthday.

At the time the illegal video was created, the victim says that she had befriended Crews. But, when the victim told Crews to stop contacting her, he is said to have texted her “more than two dozen times” asking her to delete all communications between the pair and not to tell anyone.

Crews confessed to deputies Sunday that he took the photos of the victim. In a statement about the arrest, the superintendent of schools, Tim Forson, called Crews’ behavior “reprehensible,” and at a school board meeting in April, says he will recommend Crews be terminated.