A St. Augustine man is accused of sending explicit images of himself to a minor, according to a St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office arrest report.

The report obtained by Historic City News said that 27-year-old Michael Lewis Gardner, who resides at 5105 Porter Rd in St Augustine, was found in bed with a 14-year-old girl the morning of January 28th. The report said Gardner left the house after the girl’s older sister saw them.

Deputies conducted a forensic download of the minor’s phone and found sexually explicit images and “selfies” of Gardner.

When Gardner met with detectives on January 30, 2020, he told them that he had been in a relationship with the minor for about two months and that he felt he would eventually get into trouble.

He was charged with transmitting harmful information to a minor and using a two-way device to facilitate a felony. Gardner remains in custody at the St Johns County Detention Facility in lieu of $5,000 bond.