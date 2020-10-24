St Johns County Essential Heroes 2021 Calendar available in November

There is no doubt that this year has hit all Historic City News subscribers hard with the COVID-19 Pandemic. Small businesses have had to close their doors, schools have had to reinvent themselves, and essential workers have had to work harder than ever.

The Junior Service League of St. Augustine, Inc. reported that they are celebrating those who worked tirelessly during this pandemic to ensure the safety of our community. Further, they have devised a way to perform the necessary fundraising activities despite the global pandemic.

“As we looked around, the League members needed to find a new way to help. Normally we would be hosting Feel the Wheels and our Annual Gala to fundraise and then find opportunities to volunteer in the community we love,” said Dr. Teri DeLucca, JSL President. “This year we had to get a little creative. We could not go to non-profits to volunteer in person. We could not host a fundraiser of more than 10 people to raise money for the non-profits. We came up with the St. Johns County Essential Heroes Calendar to celebrate all the workers in this community that came together to keep us going during these uncertain times.”

The St. Johns County Essential Heroes Calendar was the fundraiser selected to support the efforts of the League.

The calendar features 13 groups:

• Medical Staff

• Sanitation Workers

• Farmers

• EMTs/Firefighters

• Teachers

• Police Officers

• School Board/School Administration Support

• Distilleries/Breweries

• Non-Profits

• Grocery Store Workers

• Financial Service Workers

• Restaurants

• Child Care Workers

Photographer, Suzzane Henry, graciously donated her time and talent to take these photos. Each photo was taken in front of an iconic St. Augustine landmark. DeLucca also said that JSL is fortunate to have each page sponsored by a local business; offsetting the cost of printing to ensure that all proceeds go back into the community.

Along with photos of your favorite essential heroes in your favorite St. Augustine Locations the back of the calendar features discounts to local businesses.

“For our cover art we had the opportunity once again work with Danielle Waldrop. Danielle did the cover art for our 2016 Sweet Relief Gala that benefited essential workers during Hurricane Matthew,” DeLucca added. “Organizing 13 groups with Covid-19 restrictions was not easy but once again this community outshined our expectations and came together to produce a beautiful product.”

The St. Johns Essential Heroes Calendar will be available to purchase in November, each calendar is $30 or 2 for $50.

All proceeds from the sale of these calendars benefit the Junior Service League of St. Augustine, Inc. Those proceeds will then fund grants to be distributed to charities throughout St. Johns County as we help support those in need. Pre-orders can be made by visiting the Junior Service League’s website: https://jslofstaugustine.org/donate-2/

About the Junior Service League of St. Augustine, Inc.

In 1935 a group of dedicated women came together to address civic, social, and cultural needs in the Nation’s Oldest City. Through world wars and personal struggles, national triumphs and family milestones, the Junior Service League of St. Augustine has triumphed in remaining a strong organization with a heritage as rich and vibrant as the historically unique community that they support.

The League is committed to the traditions and legacy of their organization in promoting the privilege of volunteerism in St. Johns County. Never ones to be afraid of a challenge, League members’ past and current projects include beginning and directing a speech and hearing clinic, organizing and managing a thrift store, renovating and refurbishing our St. Augustine Lighthouse and Museum, and conceptualizing and directing Willich Kids Bridge Family Visitation Center.

Through the dedication of their members, both active and sustaining, along with the generous community response they continue to receive, the League has supported these endeavors, both financially and emotionally, with great pride. And so, it is with honor for our traditions and joy in our accomplishments that we ask you to join with us as we proudly celebrate over eighty-five years of service.