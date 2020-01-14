Cheryl Freeman, director of the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program of St Johns County, reported to Historic City News that the St. Johns County School District Volunteer Services department will be hosting a Mentor Fair on Wednesday, February 5th from 8:30am – 11:30am, at the Fullerwood Center Auditorium, 10 Hildreth Drive in St. Augustine.

Representatives will be on hand from local mentor groups to provide information about mentoring students enrolled in the school district. No prior experience as a mentor is required. Mentor training will be provided without charge to interested individuals and a complimentary continental breakfast will be available.

“Mentors give approximately 45-minutes per week to meet with a student and support their academic pursuits and other goals,” Freeman told local reporters. “Background screening is performed before volunteer mentors are paired with students. This student safety procedure and required mentor training are provided at no cost to participants.”

If you are interested in finding out more about this program and how you can make a positive impact in the life of a local student, visit the website rsvpstjohns.com or call RSVP/Volunteer Services at 904-547-3945 for details. Social media pages on facebook and twitter have additional information.

Social media pages are not sponsored by the St. Johns County School District.