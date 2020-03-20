Matt McCord, Transportation Director for the Sunshine Bus Company informed local Historic City News reporters that the Company is implementing a Social Distancing Policy restricting the number of occupants in each bus to 10 per vehicle, including the driver.

To sustain transportation services during this time, the bus drivers have been instructed to call their dispatcher when nine passengers have boarded. Another vehicle from our bus pool will be dispatched for any additional passengers.

“The safety of our riders and employees is a top priority for the Sunshine Bus Company,” McCord said. “In accordance with the Center for Disease Control recommendations for restricting public gatherings during the COVID-19 outbreak, we are complying by implementing this new policy and requiring patrons to maintain a six-foot distance from other passengers.”

McCord went on to remind us that the health and safety of the riders and staff are very important to the Sunshine Bus Company. “We appreciate your understanding and patience during this time,” McCord said, acknowledging the new restrictions add stress to the day-to-day operations.

If our readers have any questions, they are asked to call the Sunshine Bus Company at 904.209.3716 or e-mail to customerservice@stjohnscoa.com For the latest St. Johns County COVID-19 information and updates, please visit www.sjcfl.us