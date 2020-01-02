Sustainability and Environmental Planning Council conducts climate change survey

The City of St Augustine Beach announced to local Historic City News reporters that their Sustainability and Environmental Planning Advisory Council is conducting a “Climate Change Challenge” survey until March 25, 2020.

Property owners, as well as renters and visitors to the City of St Augustine Beach, are requested to participate. The survey available online at this link promises to only take about 15-minutes to complete.

“The Sustainability and Environmental Planning Advisory Council is extremely concerned about many environmental issues that affect our beach community, especially sea level rise and climate change,” said Sandra Krempasky, its chair. “We designed this survey to not only inform us of what we can do as a board but to educate our residents on what they can do to help protect our unique coastal ecosystem.”

According to City staff, this survey will be used for educational purposes, to help gauge the perceptions of the community toward climate change and the motivation of individuals to reduce their carbon emissions, and to examine lifestyle choices in relation to climate change.

The results will be presented at the annual Arbor Day Celebration on April 17, 2020 at St Augustine Beach City Hall located at 2200 A1A South. The public is invited and encouraged to attend.