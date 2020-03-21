As suggested by the City of St Augustine and recommended by the Centers for Disease Control, the St Augustine Royal Family and Easter Week Festival Committee has informed local Historic City News reporters that they have made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s event schedule.

These festivities have been performed for over 60-years by a dedicated committee who felt the responsibility to keep our residents and visitors safe during the period of suggested ”social distancing” necessary to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“With your support, the committee will continue to work on the 2021 Easter Festivities,” the representative wrote. “We value each of you, and sincerely thank you for your support.”

If you have sent in an application and or payment to participate in the 2020 Easter Parade, or are one of our generous donors, we will be contacting you personally to discuss the matter.

We are deeply saddened and disappointed over this occurrence. We hope you and the many residents and visitors of St. Augustine, remain safe and healthy.

The following events were planned or announced but affected by this notice:

St. Augustine Royal Family Transfer- April 2. 2020, canceled.

St. Augustine Royal Family Blessing of Toe Fleet -April 5. 2020, canceled.

St Augustine Royal Family Knighting Ceremony-April 6, 2020, canceled.

St. Augustine Easter Parade -April 1 L 2020, canceled.

St. Augustine Easter Sunday Promenade – April 12. 2020, canceled.