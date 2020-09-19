UF-HSA produces prepared letters contradicting Loring family letters of March 2018

According to prepared letters solicited by University President, Dr. Kent Fuchs, and finally obtained by Historic City News after having been requested roughly three weeks ago, UF Historic St Augustine, the university’s non-profit service organization managing (not owning) a collection of properties in the historic preservation district, had obtained letters asking the University to step in and remove the grave and memorial marker of their ancestor, Maj. Gen. William Wing Loring.

At issue is the way in which New York-based Progressive Construction of Long Island, Inc. intruded at the behest of the University and Jeremy Patterson, Progressive Construction Vice President, performed an ad hoc exhumation of the remains of the General, including a sabre and military paraphernalia.

Residents of St Augustine believe that, according to face-to-face interviews, the University has run afoul of Section §872.02(2) F. S. which states, “A person who willfully and knowingly excavates, exposes, moves, removes, or otherwise disturbs the contents of a grave or tomb commits a felony of the second-degree”

One of the relatives who wrote to us in 2018, John Shannon Bianchi, of Boston, Massachusetts, whose mother is Carol Loring, sent a strongly worded letter to the University, and copied us. It was a considerably different tone, two years later, than the original letter reviewed by Historic City News reader Jill Pacetti in St Augustine.

Bianchi expressed his concern over the threats being advanced toward him and the Loring family, from AME church pastor Ronald Rawls Jr of Gainesville.

Bianchi wrote the following letter to the DSO, University of Florida – Historic St Augustine, and agreed for us to publish it:

“I meant every word I said,” Bianchi told Pacetti. “We are assembling a team of lawyers to fight this. I will follow the meetings and watch for your posts, if absolutely necessary, I may be able to come to Florida.”

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

I am a direct descendent of General William Wing Loring; I am the son of Carol Loring, grandson of Harold Loring, great grandson of Amasa Loring.

My wife is African American. I am Caucasian. We were married at the base of the Robert E Lee monument in Stone Mountain, Georgia; in the face of racism. It was a sight to see. 100 black folks and 100 white folks all gathered together to celebrate love, not political justice. We live in Boston. My wife is a staunch Democrat, and I am a proud Republican. We are proof that love is stronger than politics and race. You’ve probably never met anyone like us before, and here’s the shocker, we’ve been raised that way by our Southern families.

We hereby wholeheartedly and totally reject the removal or destruction of the General William Wing Loring Monument in St. Augustine.

and do declare:

The Loring family has never supported racism.

William Wing Loring was not a racist.

We reject the removal or destruction of confederate monuments; they are important reminders of a time long ago, and remind us all of how far we’ve come.

We are a proud family of theologians, public servants, first responders, doctors, professors, scholars, lawyers, and military service members.

Any attacks on the Loring family lineage or heritage is an attack on our family as a whole, including our African American brothers and sisters in Georgia, Florida, Ohio, Massachusetts, and North Carolina.

Any attempt to remove or destroy General Loring’s monument will be considered an attack on our family, and we will retaliate.

We fight injustice and racism through our love, not through politicized movements.

We demand the immediate and permanent end to any and all plans, discussions, talks, gatherings, meetings, or protests against General Loring, and our honorable family.

General Loring’s monument is his gravestone. If you so much as remove a single blade of grass from the area, we will use every last resource we have against you, and we will win.

Your efforts for social justice are misplaced. Your anger is misplaced. We Lorings suggest you focus on loving one another and building your own family’s strength before attacking someone else’s.

Cease and desist immediately or we will see to it that you are sued and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

This is the only letter we will send. We are not open to discussion.

Signed,

John S. Bianchi

Boston, MA

(son of Carol Loring, and descendent of William Wing Loring)

Once we have completed our audit of the documents in this case, look for our findings to follow.