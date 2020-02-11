St Johns County Board of Commissioners reported to Historic City News that members of a Florida Department of Transportation project team will begin work soon on a major resurfacing project in the City of St Augustine.

As part of the public information portion of this project, our readers are invited to attend an Open House to preview the proposal, including potential safety improvements.

FDOT will host the public open house from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Monday, February 24, in the Muscovy Room of the St Johns County Health and Human Services Building located at 200 San Sebastian View, in St Augustine, FL, according to Communications Specialist Lauren Ferro.

Residents are invited to drop by anytime to view project displays and discuss traffic impacts planned on US-1 (State Road 5 from North Ponce De Leon Boulevard to Cross Ridge Drive) as well as construction activities, including sidewalks and planned street lighting.