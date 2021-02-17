City remembers Voice of Lincolnville by renaming street in her honor

Historic City News subscribers are invited to join City officials in St Augustine on Saturday, February 20, at 12:00 noon, at the corner of Bravo Street and Weeden Street in Lincolnville for an unveiling ceremony honoring Carrie Johnson, lovingly remembered as the Voice of “Lincolnville”. During its Monday January 13, 2020 meeting, the St Augustine City Commission voted to celebrate Johnson’s life by renaming Bravo Street (between Riberia Street and Sanford Street) to “Carrie Johnson Way”.

The 83-year-old known as “Miss Carrie” to almost everyone who knew her, passed away at 7:00 a.m., November 27, 2018. St Augustine was Carrie Johnson’s hometown, she was born here on February 28, 1935. She lived in Miami for many years, raising a family and working as a teacher’s aide, until Hurricane Andrew struck in August 1992. The Category 5 storm devastated the area where she was living. She returned to her childhood home and remained a prominent figure in the Lincolnville community for more than 20-years until her death.

“I am certain that this would have meant a lot to Miss Carrie, but I think she would rather be remembered for her work establishing The Miss Carrie Foundation for Homeless Students,” said former St Augustine mayor Nancy Shaver who used to meet often with Johnson during the mayor’s term in office. “The City Commission adopted Ordinance 2020-17 over a year ago to provide for renaming Bravo Street in honor of St. Augustine native Miss Carrie Johnson.”

Additionally to her credit, Johnson assisted with establishing the Lincolnville 150th anniversary celebration, and helped found the Anniversary to Commemorate the Civil Rights Demonstrations (ACCORD) organization, and served as vice president of the Fort Mose Historical Society. Among the many volunteer activities during her life, Miss Carrie, organized an annual “Christmas Caroling Galore”, which started in 1995.

The Lincolnville Museum and Cultural Center, located at 102 ML King Ave., is open from 10:30am to 4:30pm, Tuesday through Saturday, and currently includes a Miss Carrie Johnson exhibit for anyone who would like to see more about Miss Carrie’s remarkable life in Lincolnville.