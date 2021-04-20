COVID-19 Vaccine Walk-up Appointments Wednesday

All Historic City News readers, 16-years-old or older, may be eligible to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine when St Johns County holds walk-up appointments from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 21st, at the Solomon Calhoun Community Center located at 1300 Duval Street in St Augustine.

According to the media relations spokesman in the county Public Information Office, upon your arrival at the vaccination site, eligible participants will be required to provide identification and proof of Florida residency. You need not be a St Johns County resident to receive the vaccine. There is no charge for the vaccine, when available.

Individuals under 18-years-old must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. For more information, please call the St. Johns County COVID-19 Vaccination Hotline at 904.295.3711 (dial all ten digits)

