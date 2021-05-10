Daniel Carswell now serving as Chief of the St Augustine Beach Police Department

Melinda Conlon reported to Historic City News the official appointment of St Augustine Beach Police Chief Daniel Carswell from the interim position he has filled since November 9, 2020. The decision of the City Commission was unanimous.

Chief Carswell began his career with the St. Augustine Beach Police Department fifteen years ago in 2006. Carswell served as a patrolman for six years and was promoted to Patrol Sergeant where he supervised the daily activities of a patrol shift as well as the Field Training Program for the agency. He also served as Patrol Operations Lieutenant where he supervised all patrol activities, internal affairs, special events and agency training. Carswell was promoted to the rank of Commander by then Chief of Police, Hardwick in 2020. On November 9, 2020, Carswell was selected by the Commission to serve as Interim Chief of Police.

“I am excited and honored to be selected as Chief of the St. Augustine Beach Police Department; an agency that has an outstanding history of police chiefs who were loved by this community and the officers they led. I hope to continue in that tradition and maintain the reputation that the Department has earned,” Carswell told the Commission and audience. “This agency means everything to me, and I am going to continue to work hard to serve this community every day. I am very thankful for the support of my family, friends, and the entire Police Department family. Without their help and support over the past year, this would not have been possible.”

At the City Commission Meeting on Monday, April 5, 2021, Carswell was flanked by supporters of his selection. Many speaking were his officers, including Sergeant Natalie Gillespie, who said that Carswell has poured his heart and soul into the department since 2006.

Carswell replaces Sheriff Rob Hardwick who also voiced his strong support for Carswell; speaking both as the Sheriff, and personally for his family who still resides in St. Augustine Beach.

Additional strong words of support came from County Commissioner Henry Dean, a resident of St. Augustine Beach as well as Travis Smith, Special Investigator with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

“Dan Carswell’s appointment as the St. Augustine Beach Chief of Police is very appropriate and well deserved. Chief Carswell’s dedication, love of the City, plus his proven ability as interim Chief, make him the perfect choice. I am grateful for his service and wish him every success,” stated Mayor Margaret England

Chief Carswell has a Bachelor of Science Degree in Public Administration from Flagler College and is currently enrolled with Barry University completing his Master of Public Administration degree. He is a graduate of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s Senior Leadership Program and the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Florida Executive Development Seminar.

