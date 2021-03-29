FDOT Northeast Florida Road and Lane Closures Weekly Report

Florida Department of Transportation Community Outreach Specialist Allen Nelson has updated Historic City News with the weekly lane closure report containing information regarding ongoing construction projects and traffic impacts for the coming week. Our readers and subscribers will be updated every Friday by 5:00 p.m., with some unavoidable exceptions and state holidays.

The information contained in this report is taken from sources deemed reliable; the accuracy and completeness of which Historic City News does not control and cannot guarantee. The original records are on file with the Florida Department of Transportation Northeast Florida Region and should be consulted before taking any action.

Bridge of Lions- MARINE TRAFFIC ONLY. The bridge opening for boat traffic will be suspended Sunday (March 28) from noon to 3 p.m. for the 2021 Blessing of the Fleet.

I-95 at rest area (northbound mile marker 302) (434619-1) Nighttime rest area parking will intermittently close Sunday through Thursday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. at the northbound rest area for resurfacing. Nighttime lane closure Sunday through Thursday along I-95 at the southbound rest area (mile marker 302) from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. for paving.

I-95 from State Road 207 to the Flagler County line (434619-1) Daytime lane closures weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for shoulder work.

May Street (434556-1/210452-4) Nighttime lane closures Sunday through Sunday from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for work related to the drainage project.

San Marco Avenue from Nelmar Avenue to Dufferin Street (434556-1 & 210452-4) Nighttime lane closures, including the slip lane, Sunday through Sunday from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for work related to the drainage project.

State Road 13 at Roberts Road (441057-1) Nighttime road closure for southbound traffic at Roberts Road Monday through Wednesday from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. for median reconstruction. Detour to Roberts Road, Bedstone Drive, Longleaf Pine Parkway and Greenbriar Road.

State Road 13 from Mill Creek to the Duval County line (441057-1) Nighttime lane closures weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for median and sidewalk reconstruction.

State Road 16 from Scarlet Rose Lane to Hunters Lane. Daytime lane closures Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for ditch cleaning.

State Road 16 at Fortner Road. Daytime lane closures weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for work in the median.

State Road A1A North near Seventh Street. Daytime lane closures Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for pipe replacement at driveways in St. Augustine Beach.

State Road A1A at Hospital Creek (FIN 432048-1-52-01) (29.910525, -81.313961) Nighttime eastbound lane closures Friday and Saturday from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. and nighttime intermittent bridge closures Saturday through Friday from 11 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for bridge repair.

U.S. 1 South at Moultrie Creek. Daytime lane closures Monday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for repairing bridge embankment.

U.S. 1 South from State Road 206 to Watson Road. Daytime lane closures Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for shoulder work.

U.S. 1 from Dismukes Street to West San Carlos Avenue (434556-1 & 210452-4) Nighttime lane closures Sunday through Sunday from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for work related to the drainage project.

U.S. 1 from Binninger Drive to St. Augustine Road (445799-1) The northbound travel lanes are currently closed in order to reconstruct the roadway. Southbound traffic on U.S. 1 will travel in the outside lane. Northbound traffic is diverted over the median onto the inside, southbound lane. There is one lane open for each direction. This work is anticipated for completion in June 2021.

U.S. 1 from north of Fairbanks Street to Cross Ridge Drive (436023-1, 439355-1) Daytime lane closures weekdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for work related to the resurfacing project.

West San Carlos Avenue (434556-1 & 210452-4) Nighttime lane closures Sunday through Sunday from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for work related to the intersection improvement project.