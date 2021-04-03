FDOT Northeast Florida Road and Lane Closures Weekly Report

Florida Department of Transportation Community Outreach Specialist Allen Nelson has updated Historic City News with the weekly lane closure report containing information regarding ongoing construction projects and traffic impacts for the coming week. Our readers and subscribers will be updated every Friday by 5:00 p.m., with some unavoidable exceptions and state holidays.

The information contained in this report is taken from sources deemed reliable; the accuracy and completeness of which Historic City News does not control and cannot guarantee. The original records are on file with the Florida Department of Transportation Northeast Florida Region and should be consulted before taking any action.

I-95 at U.S. 1 (434619-1)

Nighttime southbound lane and ramp closures at U.S. 1 Monday and Tuesday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for paving. Nighttime northbound lane and ramp closures at U.S. 1 Wednesday and Thursday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for paving. When the exit ramps are closed, traffic will detour to Matanzas Woods Parkway to I-95 northbound back to U.S. 1. When the entrance ramps are closed, traffic will detour to State Road 206 back to I-95

I-95 from State Road 207 to the Flagler County line (434619-1)

Daytime lane closures weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for shoulder work.

King Street at Prawn Street

Nighttime lane closures Monday through Wednesday from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. for drainage inlet construction.

May Street (434556-1/210452-4)

San Marco Avenue from Nelmar Avenue to Dufferin Street (434556-1 & 210452-4)

State Road 13 from Mill Creek to the Duval County line (441057-1)

Nighttime lane closures Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for curb and sidewalk reconstruction.

State Road 16 at Fortner Road

Daytime lane closures weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for work in the median.

State Road 207 at Wildwood Drive

Nighttime lane closures through Friday from 6:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. for signal/lighting pole foundation installation.

State Road A1A North from Solana Road to J. Turner Boulevard

Daytime lane closures Tuesday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for ditch cleaning.

U.S. 1 South from State Road 206 to Watson Road

Daytime lane closures Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for shoulder work.

U.S. 1 from Dismukes Street to West San Carlos Avenue (434556-1 & 210452-4)

U.S. 1 from Binninger Drive to St. Augustine Road (445799-1)

The northbound travel lanes are currently closed to reconstruct the roadway. Southbound traffic on U.S. 1 will travel in the outside lane. Northbound traffic is diverted over the median onto the inside, southbound lane. There is one lane open for each direction. This work is anticipated for completion in June 2021.

U.S. 1 from north of Fairbanks Street to Cross Ridge Drive (436023-1, 439355-1)

Daytime lane closures weekdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for work related to the resurfacing project.

West San Carlos Avenue (434556-1 & 210452-4)

I-95 from the Flagler County line to the south of State Road 207 (434619-1-52-01)

Nighttime southbound lane closures Monday from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. for paving. The southbound U.S. 1 exit and entrance ramps, southbound rest area at mile marker 303 and southbound State Road 206 exit and entrance ramps will be intermittently closed for milling and paving. The closures are expected to last approximately 2 to 4 hours and occur between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. Nighttime outside shoulder closures Tuesday through Thursday in both directions from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. for milling and paving.

King Street

Nighttime lane closures Sunday through Thursday (weekly through mid-November) from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. for utility work. The following intersections will be impacted during these lane closures: Riberia Street, Markland Place, Martin Luther King Avenue, Sevilla Street, Granada Street, Cordova Street, St. George Street, Aviles Street, and Charlotte Street.

King Street from Malaga Street to Cordova Street

Daytime lane closures weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for taking samples of the roadway and soil.

King Street from Malaga Street to Cordova Street

Daytime lane closures October 25-30 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for taking samples of the roadway and soil.

State Road 13 at Majestic Oak Parkway

Daytime northbound lane closure Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for road work.

U.S. 1 from Island Landing Drive and Venetian Boulevard (445799-1)

Temporary inside lane closure in both directions for construction in the median for the construction project at State Road 313 at U.S. 1. Traffic has been reduced to one lane in each direction.

U.S. 1 from Binninger Drive to St. Augustine Road (445799-1)

The two southbound lanes are shifted to the newly constructed median while crews reconstruct the southbound travel lanes. Northbound U.S. 1 will continue using the outside northbound travel lane. Traffic has been reduced to one lane in each direction.

U.S. 1 from north of Fairbanks Street to Cross Ridge Drive (436023-1, 439355-1)

Daytime lane closures weekdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for work related to the resurfacing project.

U.S. 1 at International Golf Parkway (436023-1, 439355-1)

Left turn lane closure on U.S. 1 at International Golf Parkway for demolition of the turn lane. Traffic will be detoured to the next signalized intersection at Las Calinas.

