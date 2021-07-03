FDOT Northeast Florida Road and Lane Closures Weekly Report

Florida Department of Transportation Community Outreach Specialist Allen Nelson has updated Historic City News with the weekly lane closure report containing information regarding ongoing construction projects and traffic impacts for the coming week. Our readers and subscribers will be updated every Friday by 5:00 p.m., with some unavoidable exceptions and state holidays.

The information contained in this report is taken from sources deemed reliable; the accuracy and completeness of which Historic City News does not control and cannot guarantee. The original records are on file with the Florida Department of Transportation Northeast Florida Region and should be consulted before taking any action.

I-95 from State Road 207 to the Flagler County line (434619-1)

Nighttime lane closures Sunday through Thursday from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. for asphalt work. The northbound ramps at State Road 206 and at the I-95 northbound rest area will close at various times during the paving operation.

South Ponte Vedra Boulevard from Tides Edge Place to Beachside Drive

Daytime lane closures through August 16 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for replacing FPL utility hardware.

State Road 13 from Mill Creek to the Duval County line (441057-1)

Nighttime lane closures Tuesday through Thursday and Sunday from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. for curb and sidewalk work.

State Road 16 at Tomoka Pines

Nighttime lane closures Tuesday through Thursday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for paving the entrance at Grand Oaks.

State Road 207 at Wildwood Drive

Nighttime lane closures from 9 p.m. Tuesday through Friday at 6 a.m. for signal work.

U.S. 1 from Binninger Drive to St. Augustine Road (445799-1)

The northbound travel lanes are currently closed in order to reconstruct the roadway. Southbound traffic on U.S. 1 will travel in the outside lane. Northbound traffic is diverted over the median onto the inside, southbound lane. There is one lane open for each direction. This work is anticipated for completion in July 2021.

U.S. 1 from north of Fairbanks Street to Cross Ridge Drive (436023-1, 439355-1)

Daytime lane closures Tuesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for work related to the resurfacing project.

