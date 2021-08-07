FDOT Northeast Florida Road and Lane Closures Weekly Report

Florida Department of Transportation Community Outreach Specialist Allen Nelson has updated Historic City News with the weekly lane closure report containing information regarding ongoing construction projects and traffic impacts for the coming week. Our readers and subscribers will be updated every Friday by 5:00 p.m., with some unavoidable exceptions and state holidays.

The information contained in this report is taken from sources deemed reliable; the accuracy and completeness of which Historic City News does not control and cannot guarantee. The original records are on file with the Florida Department of Transportation Northeast Florida Region and should be consulted before taking any action.

Bridge of Lions- State Road A1A. Nighttime lane closure Thursday from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. for replacing roadway symbols.

I-95 from State Road 207 to the Flagler County line (434619-1) Nighttime lane closures Monday through Thursday from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. for asphalt work. The northbound ramps (entrance and exit) at State Road 206, at U.S. 1, and at the I-95 northbound rest area will close for 2-4 hours at various times during the paving operation.

South Ponte Vedra Boulevard from Tides Edge Place to Beachside Drive. Daytime lane closures through August 16 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for replacing FPL utility hardware.

State Road 13 from Mill Creek to the Duval County line (441057-1) Nighttime lane closures Monday through Friday and Sunday from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. for curb and sidewalk work and work on traffic signals.

State Road 312 over the Matanzas River. Daytime lane closure Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for routine bridge maintenance.

U.S. 1 from Binninger Drive to St. Augustine Road (445799-1) The northbound travel lanes are currently closed in order to reconstruct the roadway. Southbound traffic on U.S. 1 will travel in the outside lane. Northbound traffic is diverted over the median onto the inside, southbound lane. There is one lane open for each direction. This work is anticipated for completion in August 2021.

U.S. 1 from north of Fairbanks Street to Cross Ridge Drive (436023-1, 439355-1) Daytime lane closures weekdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for work related to the resurfacing project. Nighttime road closures Sunday through Thursday from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. for work related to the resurfacing project.

U.S. 1 from State Road 207 to West King Street (436168-1) Nighttime lane closures Sunday through Thursday from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for concrete pavement replacement.

U.S. 1 at Pine Island Road. Daytime lane closures weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for work on existing FPL hardware.

U.S. 1 South from Sheffield Drive to Satsuma Circle. Daytime lane closures Monday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for roadside ditch work.

U.S. 1 South north of Moses Creek Boulevard. Daytime lane closures Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 6341 U.S. 1 South for drainage pipe replacement.