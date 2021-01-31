I-95 at SR-206 Ramps will close overnight for asphalt work

The Florida Department of Transportation is scheduled to temporarily close the I-95 at SR-206 entrance and exit ramps overnight Sunday, January 31 and Monday, February 1 from 7:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m., weather and schedule permitting. The overnight closure will allow crews to resurface the asphalt pavement on the ramps and SR-206 within the interchange limits.

I-95 Northbound Ramps at SR-206:

Drivers attempting to exit I-95 northbound at SR-206 will be detoured north to the SR-207 exit, then onto I-95 southbound, where they can access SR-206.

Drivers attempting to enter I-95 northbound from SR-206 will be detoured onto I-95 southbound to US-1, where they can access I-95 northbound.

I-95 Southbound Ramps at SR-206:

Drivers attempting to exit from I-95 southbound at SR-206 will be detoured south to the US-1 exit back onto I-95 northbound, where they can exit onto SR-206.

Drivers attempting to enter I-95 southbound from SR-206 will be detoured onto I-95 northbound to the SR-207 exit, where they can access I-95 southbound.

This work is part of FDOT’s I-95 resurfacing project in St Johns County, which consists of milling and resurfacing both directions of I-95 from the Flagler County line to just south of SR-207, including the interstate entrance and exit ramps for SR-206 and US-1. Hubbard Construction is expected to complete the $22.6 million project in fall 2022, weather and schedule permitting.

FDOT Northeast Florida Road and Lane Closures Weekly Report

Florida Department of Transportation Community Outreach Specialist Allen Nelson has updated Historic City News with the weekly lane closure report containing information regarding ongoing construction projects and traffic impacts for the coming week. Our readers and subscribers will be updated every Friday by 5:00 p.m., with some unavoidable exceptions and state holidays.

The information contained in this report is taken from sources deemed reliable; the accuracy and completeness of which Historic City News does not control and cannot guarantee. The original records are on file with the Florida Department of Transportation Northeast Florida Region and should be consulted before taking any action.

I-95 at the rest area entrance and exit ramps north of US-1 (Exit 298) (434619-1) Nighttime ramp lane closures Tuesday and Wednesday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. and nighttime traffic impacts at the rest area Thursday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for paving.

I-95 from SR-207 to the Flagler County line (434619-1) Daytime lane closures weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for shoulder work.

I-95 at Racetrack Road. Pacing operations are planned on I-95 northbound and southbound at Race Track Road Sunday, January 31 from 4 a.m. to 5 a.m. for JEA utility work.

International Golf Parkway at World Commerce Parkway and I-95. Daytime lane closures through February 14 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for median and curb work.

May Street (434556-1/210452-4) Nighttime lane closures Sunday through Friday from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for work related to the drainage project.

San Marco Avenue from Nelmar Avenue to Dufferin Street (434556-1 & 210452-4) Nighttime lane closures, including the slip lane, Sunday through Friday from 9 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for work related to the drainage project.

SR-16 at Fortner Road. Daytime lane closures weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for work on the roadway.

SR-16 at International Golf Parkway. Nighttime lane closures Thursday from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. for FPL pole replacement.

SR-206 at I-95 (434619-1) Nighttime ramp closures Sunday and Monday from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. for paving related to the I-95 resurfacing project. I-95 northbound ramps are scheduled to close Sunday night and I-95 southbound ramps are scheduled to close Monday night. Detours will be in place.

SR-207 over Cracker Swamp. Daytime lane closures a half mile south of Main Street in Hastings from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for routine sign maintenance.

US-1 from SR-312 to Nix Boat Yard Road. Nighttime lane closures Sunday through Tuesday from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. for paving.

US-1 from Island Landing Drive to Venetian Boulevard (445799-1) Temporary closure of the southbound roadway for construction in the southbound lanes for the construction project at SR-313 at US-1. Traffic has been reduced to one lane in each direction with southbound traffic being diverted onto the northbound side of US-1.

US-1 from Binninger Drive to St Augustine Road (445799-1) The two southbound lanes are shifted to the newly constructed median while crews reconstruct the southbound travel lanes. Northbound US-1 will continue using the outside northbound travel lane. Traffic has been reduced to one lane in each direction.

US-1 from north of Fairbanks Street to Cross Ridge Drive (436023-1, 439355-1) Daytime lane closures weekdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for work related to the resurfacing project.

West San Carlos Avenue (434556-1 & 210452-4) Nighttime lane closures Sunday through Friday from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for work related to the intersection improvement project.