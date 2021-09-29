Local man indicted in Capitol protests dies in area hospital at 61-year-old

Historic City News has learned that 61-year-old John Steven Anderson of St Augustine, died last week while a patient at Baptist Hospital South in Jacksonville.

Anderson made national news when he was identified as one of eight people from North Florida involved in the January 6, 2021, protests at the US Capitol. He had been indicted in March on charges that included civil disorder and assaulting or resisting officers.

John was born in Alexandria, Louisiana, and grew up in Bay City, Michigan. His father, John V Anderson, was a veteran of the US Air Force who served during World War II. Anderson enlisted in the US Marine Corps on his 18th birthday. In 1982, after 4-years in service, he moved to St Augustine where he lived the rest of his life.

John enlisted in the Florida Army National Guard in the 3/20th Special Forces Group and also worked for the City of St Augustine, the Florida East Coast Railroad, and Detroit Diesel Service. He started and ran several businesses including Coastal Automotive and Diesel Service, a Line-X franchise, Energy-Foam of North Florida, and EMP Provisions.

John enjoyed fishing, traveling, and politics and supported numerous conservative candidates and causes as well as religious organizations and broadcasters.

John is survived by his wife of just 8 months, Beth; and three step- grandchildren; Jaxon, Nixon, and Tora. He has a surviving sister, Patty in Bay City as well as a brother Mike and sister-in-law Leigh Ann in Grand Rapids, Michigan. He was preceded in death by his parents, John in 2012 and Helen who past in May.

Last month, US District Judge Rudolph Contreras granted Anderson’s request to lift an order restricting circulation of a “highly sensitive” video taken from the Capitol the day of the incident. His attorney has argued that prosecutors have “greatly misstated the facts” and told the court that the video “contradicts the public narrative the government has put forward” concerning what happened.

Anderson was allowed to remain free while awaiting trial on the condition that he not return to Washington, DC, except for court business.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, October 4th, at 11:00 a.m. at First Conservative Baptist Church, 12021 Old St Augustine Road, Jacksonville, FL 32258.

A graveside service with military honors will follow at the Jacksonville National Cemetery 4083 Lannie Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32218 at 2:00 p.m.