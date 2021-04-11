Local Tea Party members learn the latest update regarding the Coronavirus

Historic City News was asked to patriotically invite our subscribers to attend an open house meeting on Tuesday evening, April 13th at 6:30 p.m., at Norma D’s Kitchen, located at 224 N Main Street in Hastings Florida. Their special guest speaker will be Dr. Stephen E. Grable, M.D., whose presentation will be about the several changes that have occurred recently involving vaccination against the ever-looming threat of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. Stephen E. Grable, MD is an internal medicine specialist located in Jacksonville Beach since 1996. Graduating from Wright State University School of Medicine, Dayton, Ohio in 1986, Dr. Grable has been practicing for 35 years.

With Dr Grable’s education and expanded clinical experience in both conventional and alternative medicine, he will be discussing the most recent guidelines for handling Coronavirus safely, including the use of masks, vaccines, and the controversies surrounding Vaccine Passports. A plain-talking Q and A session has been planned to follow, so long as time is available.

Please join us for a highly informative evening. You will go home after the presentation feeling as though you learned something important. There is no admission charge and you do not need to be a member of the Saint Augustine Tea Party to attend and participate. Bring a conservatively-minded friend with you when you attend next week.