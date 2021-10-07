Man arrested after threatening to murder family members

Yesterday, Melissa Morreale, Public Affairs Officer for Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly, reported to Historic City News that Bunnell resident, 49-year-old Ronald Wright, has been arrested after he killed a family’s bird, destroyed the inside of a residence, and was threatening to kill family members.

The complainant reported that on Sunday afternoon, September 26th, Wright became violently destructive, and his behavior continued to become more aggressive to the point that he attacked the family’s birdcage, grabbed, and decapitated the family’s parrot, then threw its lifeless body across the house.

“Wright reportedly made homicidal statements to those in the home about family members and friends he wanted to kill. He approached one occupant of the home and stated he was planning to cut out his eye,” Morreale said. ”Wright smashed and jumped out of a window and then picked up a plastic lawn chair and began beating a parked vehicle with it.”

Deputies arrived to find Wright standing in front of the residence and yelling incoherent statements. He resisted deputies attempts to secure him for safety. Wright was placed in protective custody under the Baker Act and transported to Halifax Hospital in Daytona Beach.

“This was a sad and scary incident for everyone involved,” Sheriff Staly said. “This is another example of how situations can escalate to more dangerous crimes. This behavior could be a warning sign that there is more going on with this guy. He needs professional help before he escalates further.”

Following medical treatment, Wright was discharged, then arrested for felony animal cruelty and assault on a person 65-years-old, or over. Wright is being transferred to Flagler County where he is being held in lieu of $25,000 bond.

If you or a loved one is dealing with a mental health crisis or having suicidal thoughts, you are not alone, Staly said. There are resources for residents with mental health struggles in Flagler County. Visit http://www.flaglerlifeline.org/local-mental-health-services/ or call 800-273-8255. You can also visit: https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/