Nighttime Closures Expected on Hospital Creek Bridge

As part of the Hospital Creek Bridge improvement project intermittent overnight closures are planned for the bridge from Friday, April 9 through Friday, April 23. Closures will occur in 30-minute increments between the hours of 11:00 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. The bridge, located on SR-A1A just west of the Vilano Beach Bridge, will reopen to allow emergency response vehicles to pass through when needed.

Improvements to the bridge include deck and joint repair work, concrete beam repairs, cathodic protection for piles and bent caps and other miscellaneous work items. All closures are necessary for crews to complete rehabilitation work underneath the bridge. Lane closures and flagging operations will be necessary Monday through Sunday from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m.

Southern Road and Bridge, LLC. is projected to complete the $1.2 million bridge rehabilitation improvement project by late 2021. Construction project completion dates are fluid and subject to change.