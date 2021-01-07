Register TODAY to receive COVID-19 vaccination on Friday

Thursday, January 7, 2021 beginning at 9:00 a.m., Historic City News subscribers can visit a secure link provided by St Johns County Management to register online for an appointment to receive the vaccine for the Neuvo Coronavirus COVID-19. The state program is administered by the Florida Department of Health. Locally, the county has partnered with the Department to more efficiently arrange appointments.

Appointments made today (Thursday) will be for a limited number of COVID-19 vaccination appointments in St. Johns County on Friday, January 8, 2021. Report to the Solomon Calhoun Community Center located at 1300 Duval Street in St. Augustine. View Map

The link to schedule an appointment is https://tinyurl.com/y52tcoaz The form will not be active until registration opens at 9:00 a.m.

If you or a family member are unable to make an appointment on the website, please call the St. Johns County COVID-19 Vaccination Hotline at 904.295.3711 (dial all ten digits) after 9:00 a.m. this morning. You will not be able to register an appointment through the hotline prior to 9:00 a.m. today (Thursday) The limited number of COVID-19 vaccines received from the State of Florida determines appointment availability.

More appointments will be available when St. Johns County receives additional vaccines.

For updates regarding the St. Johns County COVID-19 vaccination program, please visit www.sjcfl.us/coronavirusvaccinations You can self-register for future announcements using your smartphone or other mobile devices by sending the SMS text message “SJCVACCINE” to 888777.