Rob Hardwick was sworn in Tuesday as Sheriff of St Johns County

For the first time in 16-years, Historic City News is pleased to report that today, St Johns County has a new sheriff — many readers commenting that it is about 12-years overdue.

In August, St Augustine Beach police chief Rob Hardwick won the closed Republican Primary Election against former Sheriff’s Director Chris Strickland, then later defeated a write-in spoiler in November. Joined by members of his family, Hardwick stood on the south rampart of the Castillo de San Marcos National Monument before retired judge Robert Mathis who administered his oath of office.

“As we embark on the 200th anniversary of the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office, I am honored to have the opportunity to lead this agency,” Hardwick said in a statement. “The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office is full of great men and women who put the safety and well-being of our citizens and visitors first. I am excited to get to work as your sheriff and continue to serve our great county.”

After the investiture, Hardwick told reporters that ensuring that St. Johns County remains the best place to live, work, play, and raise a family, is his #1 priority. Hardwick continued to run the St. Augustine Beach Police Department until November when he began working with his transition team at the sheriff’s office.

Florida Representative Cyndi Stevenson, a long-time Historic City News reader and former St Johns County commissioner, provided the photo from this morning’s daybreak ceremonies.