Historic City News readers will all love to get an extra hour of sleep when we set the clocks back to Standard Time on November 7th at 2:00 a.m., but the downside is that after setting the clocks back, it gets dark early in the evening.

Switching over to Daylight Savings and Standard Time has been a point of contention among many for years and has even been debated on the state level. However, without sufficient traction in the legislature, we still observe a time change twice a year.

“When we change the time by an hour twice per year, it affects the body’s 24-hour natural cycle or circadian rhythm,” according to WebMD.com. “Our body’s internal clock gets messed up a bit and has to adjust. Some people adapt to the change better than others. We are all different after all.”

In addition to the body adjusting to a time change, there’s the issue of changing all the clocks in the house and vehicles. Inevitably, some clocks, wristwatches, appliances, or other digital devices will be forgotten, and you will spend a couple of weeks asking “Which clock is right?”

As expected, the time change always brings up the old controversy of getting rid of Daylight Savings Time. People seem to feel strongly about this issue. Most will likely agree that Standard Time is the best overall — mostly because of the practical issue of kids waiting for buses early in the morning. It is certainly safer if it’s light out at that time.

But undoubtedly, there are those who will not be looking forward to darkness arriving in the 5:00 p.m. hour. They will say that it makes them feel “ready for bed” way too early and it really takes them a while to adjust on an energy level and on an emotional level after the Fall time change.