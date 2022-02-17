Beginning March 26 Elite Airways expands air service to Portland Maine

Elite Airways LLC announced expanding air service at Northeast Florida Regional Airport in St Augustine with new nonstop service to Portland International Jetport (PMW) in Maine. The new service starts March 26 and will operate on Saturdays traveling southbound and Sundays going northbound. Elite’s existing service between St Augustine and Newark will add a third day of flights from late March through mid-May then return to twice weekly throughout the summer.

Elite Airways, known for comfort and efficiency, maintains an impeccable safety record for its fleet of Bombardier CRJ-200, CRJ-700, and CRJ-900 jet airliners (with 50, 70, and 90 seats respectively). Elite Airways is “pet friendly”, and all passengers receive free onboard snacks, beverages, advance seat assignments, no ticketing change fees, and their first checked bag (including travel golf bags up to 50lbs and 62 inches in length) for free. See website for details.

“Elite Airways’ new nonstop flights provide a new economic connection point between St Johns County and Portland — one of the fastest growing metro areas in Maine,” Bruce Maguire, Chairman of the St Johns County Airport Authority, told local Historic City News reporters. “We are thankful for the partnership between Elite Airways’ leadership and Airport Administration which enables us to offer this expanded travel option serving both business and recreational travel needs.”

Tickets start at $129* each way for nonstop St Augustine to Newark passengers and $199* each way for nonstop St Augustine to Portland passengers. More information about Northeast Florida Regional Airport can be found at: https://flynf.com and tickets are available for sale at 877-393-2510 and https://EliteAirways.com

“Elite Airways is expanding commercial air service in St Augustine with a new nonstop to our hometown of Portland Maine,” said John Pearsall, President of Elite Airways. “We believe Mainers will enjoy having a new Florida destination to explore — one with historical landmarks, pristine beaches, and world-class resorts and golf courses.”

Today’s announcement is part of a larger rollout of Elite Airways’ spring and summer schedule along the east coast and Florida as leisure air travel continues to rebound. In a separate release, the airline announced expanded service in Vero Beach, FL with its popular Newark service resuming March 25 plus the addition of new nonstops to Portland Maine, and Westchester White Plains just north of New York City.

“The expansion of service into NFRA by Elite Airways is a tribute to the growing demand for our destination from the northeast and Elite’s support of our community,” stated Richard Goldman, President & Chief Executive Officer, St Augustine, Ponte Vedra & The Beaches Visitors & Convention Bureau. “We look forward to hosting more of Elite Airways’ travelers here on Florida’s Historic Coast.”

Pearsall added that the existing service between St Augustine and Newark is being well received by the community, so they’re adding a third day this spring and will look for additional opportunities to expand service to St Augustine during the coming year.

Elite Airways LLC was founded in 2006 by Pearsall and other airline veterans with the goal to provide passengers with a better travel experience as well as nonstop flights, competitive prices, and exceptional service.

Elite Airways is headquartered in Portland Maine and is a U.S. Part 121 Air Carrier providing chartered and scheduled service throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Caribbean, and South America. The airline’s routes connect underserved communities with popular destinations that include New York City/Newark NJ, White Plains NY, Orlando-Melbourne, St Augustine and Vero Beach FL, and Portland ME. All scheduled flights are sold and operated by Elite Airways LLC, and available for purchase at www.eliteairways.com or at 877-393-2510.

For Elite Airways flights, a passenger’s carry-on and first checked bag (up to 50 pounds and 62 inches long) is free. The charge is $50.00 for a second checked bag and $75.00 for the third checked bag per person. Each checked bag weighing between 51 and 70 pounds will be assessed a fee of $50 in addition to the checked bag fee. Each checked bag weighing between 71 and 100 pounds will be assessed a fee of $100 in addition to the checked bag fee. Visit EliteAirways.com for more details on our standard baggage service fee schedule. All fares are quoted in U.S. Dollars ($USD) unless otherwise specified. Advance seat assignments are free, except emergency exit seating. Dates of the advertised flights are subject to change in accordance with regulatory requirements. See the TSA website for a list of prohibited items. Route times/dates are subject to FAA approval.