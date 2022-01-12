Council on Aging announces February programs at River House

Carolyn Karger reported to Historic City News today that the following programs will be held at the Council on Aging’s River House, located at 179 Marine Street in St. Augustine. Registration is required and space is limited for the 4-week long classes that begin in the first full week of February.

Complete course details are available for review as well as a link for online registration.

Topics offered during the February programs:

Watercolor Class: Tuesdays, starting February 1, from 9 to 11a.m.

Continuation of Italian (Level 1): Tuesdays, starting February 1, from 10 to 11a.m.

Tai Chi: Tuesdays, starting February 1, from 10:00a.m. to 11:30a.m.

Improv Class: Tuesdays, starting February 1, from 11a.m. to 12p.m.

Continuation of Conversational Italian Level 3: Tuesdays, starting February 1, from 11a.m. to 12p.m.

Cross Stitch – Needlepoint and More: Tuesdays, starting February 1, from 12p.m. to 2p.m.

Mindfulness: Wednesday, starting February 2, from 10a.m. to 12p.m.

Chair Yoga: Wednesdays, starting February 2, from 10:30a.m. to 11:30a.m.

Spanish for Beginners: Wednesdays, starting February 2, from 12 to 1p.m.

Spanish Intermediate/Conversational: Wednesdays, starting February 2, from 1:15 to 2:15p.m.

Colored Pencil Art: Wednesdays, starting February 2, from 1:30p.m. to 3:30p.m.

Intermediate/Advanced Tap Dance: Wednesdays, starting February 2, from 1:30p.m. to 3:00p.m.

Herbology: Wednesdays, starting February 2, from 3 to 4p.m.

Chair Yoga: Thursdays, starting February 3, from 9 to 10a.m.

Continuation of January’s Beginner Italian: Thursdays, starting February 3, from 10 to 11a.m.

Continuation of Conversational Italian Level 2: Thursdays, starting February 3, from 11a.m. to 12p.m.

Tai Chi: Thursdays, starting February 3, from 10:00 to 11:30a.m.

Introduction to Drawing Part 2: Thursdays, starting February 3, from 1:30p.m. to 3:30p.m.

Tap Dance Beginners: Thursdays, starting February 3, from 1:30 to 2:30p.m.

Additionally, the following open programs are offered free of charge and do not require registration:

“Exploitation of the Elderly and Disabled” Legal Lecture by Megan Wall, Managing Attorney St. Johns County Legal Aid: Friday, February 11 at 10a.m.

Widow to Widow: Join this widow support group, by widows, for widows. Every Wednesday from 11:30a.m. to 12:30p.m.

Open Art Studio: Love to paint, create or just hang out with a bunch of artists? Come and enjoy Open Art Studio on Thursdays from 10am – 12pm.

Scrabble Club: Love to play with words? Want to meet new people? Come join others to play this age-old word game. Thursdays from 1 to 4p.m.

Socrates: Come enjoy lively discussions on various topics. Thursdays from 1 to 2p.m.