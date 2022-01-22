FDOT Northeast Florida Road and Lane Closures Weekly Report

Florida Department of Transportation Community Outreach Specialist Allen Nelson has updated Historic City News with the weekly lane closure report containing information regarding ongoing construction projects and traffic impacts for the coming week. Our readers and subscribers will be updated every Friday by 5:00 p.m., with some unavoidable exceptions and state holidays.

The information contained in this report is taken from sources deemed reliable; the accuracy and completeness of which Historic City News does not control and cannot guarantee. The original records are on file with the Florida Department of Transportation Northeast Florida Region and should be consulted before taking any action.

I-95 over US-1. Nighttime lane closures in both directions Sunday through Wednesday from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. for routine overpass maintenance.

I-95 from SR-207 to the Flagler County line (434619-1) Nighttime lane closures Sunday through Thursday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for road work. Nighttime lane closures at US-1 Sunday through Thursday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for road work.

Matanzas 5000 road impacts. Road closures and detours will be in place Saturday from 8-9:30 a.m. on the following roads: West Castillo Drive from Riberia Street to Avenida Menendez, King Street from MLK to Granada and Avenida Menendez from West Castillo Drive to the Bridge of Lions.

SR-A1A North from Library Road to JTB Northbound. Daytime inside shoulder work weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

US-1 at Shore Drive. Nighttime lane closures through Saturday, January 22 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. for lighting/signal foundation construction.

US-1 from SR-207 to West King Street (436168-1) Nighttime lane closures Sunday through Thursday from 8:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for concrete pavement replacement.

US-1 under I-95. Daytime lane closures Monday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for routine overpass maintenance.