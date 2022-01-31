FDOT Northeast Florida Road and Lane Closures Weekly Report

Florida Department of Transportation Community Outreach Specialist Allen Nelson has updated Historic City News with the weekly lane closure report containing information regarding ongoing construction projects and traffic impacts for the coming week. Our readers and subscribers will be updated every Friday by 5:00 p.m., with some unavoidable exceptions and state holidays.

I-95 over SR-207. Nighttime lane closures northbound Sunday through Wednesday from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. for routine overpass maintenance.

I-95 over the FEC railroad. Nighttime lane closures northbound Sunday through Wednesday from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. for routine overpass maintenance.

I-95 from SR-207 to IGP (434615-1, 434615-2) Nighttime lane closures Sunday through Thursday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for roadway resurfacing. Possible on and off ramp closures while crews mill and resurface at the ramp approaches.

The on-ramp from SR-16 to I-95 northbound will be closed Thursday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for drainage work.

I-95 from SR-207 to the Flagler County line (434619-1) Nighttime lane closures Sunday through Thursday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for road work. Nighttime lane closures at US-1 Sunday through Thursday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for road work.

SR-16 at I-95 (434615-1, 434615-2) Nighttime lane closures on SR-16 at I-95 while crews place temporary asphalt. The on-ramp from SR-16 to I-95 northbound will be closed Thursday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for drainage work.

SR-16 at Lewis Speedway. Daytime lane closures Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for pipe replacement.

SR-A1A Scenic and Historic Coastal Byway at Fort Matanzas Beach Ramp Road. Daytime lane closures Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for replacement of FPL power poles.

US-1 from SR-207 to West King Street (436168-1) Nighttime lane closures Sunday through Thursday from 8:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for concrete pavement replacement.