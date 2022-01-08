Fire Safety Inspector Abby Pedigo named Fire Marshal

St Augustine Fire Chief Carlos Aviles announced to Historic City News reporters that Fire Safety Inspector Abby Pedigo has been selected as the City’s next Fire Marshal. Pedigo will succeed retiring Fire Marshal Bob Growick effective Wednesday, February 23, 2022.

Pedigo is a St Augustine native. She graduated from St Augustine High School in 2008 then went on to Santa Fe Community College, where she earned her Associate of Arts degree in English in 2009. Fire Marshal Pedigo graduated from Flagler College in 2017 where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Public Administration.

“The office of the Fire Marshal plays a vital role in our overall mission, and with the position comes an immense amount of responsibility,” Chief Aviles said. “Abby is a loyal and dedicated professional who embodies and lives by our core values. I am confident in her abilities as a department leader as we move forward, facing the challenges of future growth and development.”

Pedigo joined the St Augustine Fire Department in November 2014 as a firefighter and paramedic. In 2019, she was promoted to Fire Safety Inspector and became responsible for conducting fire and life safety inspections in businesses and short-term rentals. She was also responsible for overseeing all public education as well as reviewing building construction and engineering plans.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to serve my city in this capacity and humbled by the outpouring of support from my department and our city administration,” Pedigo said when asked about being selected as the City’s next Fire Marshal.

Among many of her responsibilities as Fire Safety Inspector, Pedigo performed fire scene investigations, attended weekly Special Events and Development Review Committee meetings, led firefighters on pre-fire tours of new construction, coordinated with other city departments and officials to enforce the city’s short-term rental ordinance, and served as a member of the St Johns County Sheriff’s Office Incident Management Team.