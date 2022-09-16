Lighthouse Executive Director Kathy Fleming Steps Down

Kathy Fleming, the Executive Director for the St. Augustine Lighthouse & Maritime Museum, is retiring from her role after 28 years of service.

Kevin Sweeney reported to Historic City News that Casey Van Rysdam has been named as Interim Executive Director until a permanent replacement for Fleming is found.

“It was an honor and privilege to serve with such amazing staff and board members over the years and to move our Museum forward,’ Fleming said. “I am very grateful to be involved in helping to create the Museum as we know it today, as well as working with so many quality leaders. I will treasure my career with the Museum as I move into a new chapter in my life.”

Van Rysdam stated that he is “honored” to lead the Museum through this “transitional” time.

“We extend our gratitude to Kathy for her many years of leadership, particularly when the Lighthouse expanded and her work to ensure our Museum, while in its infancy, lived up to it’s mission statement,” Doris Wiles, Chair of the Museum’s Board of Trustees said. “We certainly appreciate Kathy’s passion for our local gem and wish her nothing but the best in her future endeavors.”

The museum is now searching nationally for a new Executive Director.

For 147 years, the Lighthouse has been one of St. Augustine’s most unique landmarks. It serves as the home to interactive exhibits, guided tours and maritime research.

