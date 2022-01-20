Limited access to Ponte Vedra Pointe shopping center during construction

The St. Johns County Utility Department reported to Historic City News that for the safety of crews and the public, two access points to the Ponte Vedra Pointe shopping center will be restricted during an underground pipeline project scheduled for completion in late February 2022.

The driveway from Palm Valley Road to the Ponte Vedra Pointe shopping center near Goodwill is limited to local deliveries only, and traffic from Palm Valley Road is diverted north to the driveway near Walgreens. Additionally, the entrance near Panera Bread will be closed throughout the project.

“The pipeline project will connect two of the County’s water reclamation facilities in Ponte Vedra Beach,” a county spokesman announced. “Pipeline construction on the east side of A1A, from Ponte Vedra Pointe to the Sawgrass Drive West intersection, will not occur until after THE PLAYERS Championship golf tournament in March.”

Once the pipeline is complete, the Sawgrass Water Reclamation Facility located at 10047 Sawgrass Drive West will be decommissioned and those flows will be diverted to the Players Club Water Reclamation Facility located at 1100 ATP Tour Boulevard.