Local government reports Thanksgiving Holiday office hours

Historic City News was informed that all departments of the St Johns County Board of County Commissioners, St Johns County Administrative offices, library branches and bookmobiles, the Supervisor of Elections Office, the Property Appraiser’s Office, the Tax Collector’s Office, and the Clerk of Court’s Office will be closed Thursday, November 24, and Friday, November 25, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.

St Johns County libraries resume regular business hours on Saturday, November 26, and all other offices will resume regular business hours on Monday, November 28, 2022.

Garbage and recycling will not be collected by county employees on Thursday, November 24, and the Tillman Ridge and Stratton Road solid waste scale houses will be closed. Beginning Friday, November 25, collections will be delayed one day with all routes being completed by Saturday, November 26. Scale houses will resume standard business hours on Friday, November 25th.

For information regarding collections services for St Johns County, please call 904-827-6980.

Offices for the City of St Augustine will be closed on Thursday, November 24, 2022, and Friday, November 25th in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.

“Solid Waste employees have been working tirelessly over the past couple of months due to the recent storms,” Utilities Director Todd Grant, told Historic City News local reporters. “We appreciate the Solid Waste Division’s efforts to support our City during this time. During the holiday season, it is important that they have the opportunity to spend time with family and loved ones.”

Accordingly, residential recycling collection will be suspended until Thursday, December 1, 2022. Please note that essential solid waste services will still be completed, such as litter pick up and commercial solid waste and recycling collections.

Questions about waste pickup and additional information may be directed to the City’s Solid Waste Division at 904.825.1049

In the interim, residents may divert recyclables to the following free drop-off locations:

601 Riberia Street – end of Riberia by Solid Waste Department and Waste Water Plant.

North City – by the Las Palmas condos on San Marco.

Red Cox Drive – by the Soccer Field, behind RB Hunt Elementary School

Parking in the Historic Downtown Parking Facility will be free on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 24th. City-owned parking lots and on-street parking is free on all national holidays, such as Thanksgiving Day, except for the Castillo de San Marcos. Drivers are urged to confirm if a lot is owned by the City and not a private operator, as many of those lots have strict towing policies. Parking will be enforced for all vehicles parked illegally, including in areas reserved for delivery, franchised sightseeing vehicles, taxis, or vehicles on sidewalks or against yellow curbs. Please note, regular parking fees will resume on Friday, November 25, 2022.