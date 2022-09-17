Mouth-watering authentic cuisine for Hispanic Heritage Month

Historic City News subscribers can savor the broad tastes Hispanic culture has to offer from an ample array of beloved restaurants and eateries in St Augustine. As we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month in the nation’s oldest city, these local businesses are putting out the welcome mat to offer you authentic dishes from Venezuela, Peru, Colombia, and other Latin nations.

For Spanish and Cuban food, Columbia Restaurant on St George Street at Hypolita Street in downtown St Augustine presents an elegant Mediterranean-style dining room, a large selection of wines, and authentic Spanish favorites like paella and roast pork ala Cubana.

“Growing up, we had family and friends over and everyone brought something to eat or to put on the grill,” recalls Urban Asado owner Nick Carrera. “We ate here and there as things finished cooking, there was no rush to eat certain courses at specific times. It was a time to socialize and enjoy being with one another.”

Urban Asado delivers Latin-style barbecue and the experience of community grilling exhibitions over an open fire. At his restaurant, Carrera says that for Hispanic Heritage Month he wants to recreate the feeling that cooking is the experience of a remarkable meal.

Subscribers will also want to visit Chef Marcel Vizcarra at Llama Restaurant on Anastasia Island for a delicious taste of traditional Peruvian cuisine. Llama Restaurant features unique recipes with molecular gastronomy and classical French techniques from Vizcarra’s home country in a cozy setting with colorful presentations.

For drinks, Odd Birds Kitchen and Lounge combines specialty craft cocktails with Venezuelan classics like arepas and ceviche. Owner Cesar Diaz won an award for Best Long Film in the gastronomy category at the 25th Annual Spanish Film Festival de Málaga this year.

Visit the St Johns County Chamber of Commerce for more tips on local dining choices perfect for Hispanic Heritage Month.

