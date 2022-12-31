Florida Department of Transportation Community Outreach Specialist Allen Nelson has updated Historic City News with the weekly lane closure report containing information regarding ongoing construction projects and traffic impacts for the coming week. Our readers and subscribers will be updated every Friday by 5:00 p.m., with some unavoidable exceptions and state holidays.

The information contained in this report is taken from sources deemed reliable; the accuracy and completeness of which Historic City News does not control and cannot guarantee. The original records are on file with the Florida Department of Transportation Northeast Florida Region and should be consulted before taking any action.

Holmes Boulevard from West King Street to south of Sims Pit Road (210230-4)

Daytime lane closures Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for construction related to the State Road 312 extension project from State Road 207 to Holmes Boulevard.

US-1 from King Street to Rambla Street (436168-1)

Nighttime lane closures Monday through Thursday from 8:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for concrete pavement replacement.

US-1 from State Road 207 to Lewis Speedway (433843-1)

Traffic is shifted to the east side of US-1. A temporary median closure is in place for northbound US-1 traffic at Spencer Street through late 2022.