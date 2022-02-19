Planned road closure report this week from Northeast FDOT

Florida Department of Transportation Community Outreach Specialist Allen Nelson has updated Historic City News with the weekly lane closure report containing information regarding ongoing construction projects and traffic impacts for the coming week. Our readers and subscribers will be updated every Friday by 5:00 p.m., with some unavoidable exceptions and state holidays.

I-95 over the CSX railroad. Lane closure northbound Tuesday and Wednesday from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. for routine overpass maintenance.

I-95 over the FEC railroad in Hastings. Lane closure northbound Monday from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. for routine overpass maintenance.

I-95 over SR-206. Lane closures northbound Monday through Wednesday from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. for routine overpass maintenance.

I-95 over US-1. Lane closures northbound Monday through Wednesday from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. for routine overpass maintenance.

I-95 from IGP to south of the future FCE interchange (between mile markers 323 and 326) Daytime shoulder and possible lane closures seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for the next week for soil testing.

I-95 from SR-207 to IGP (434615-1, 434615-2) Lane closures Sunday through Thursday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for roadway resurfacing. Possible on and off ramp closures while crews mill and resurface at the ramp approaches.

The on-ramp from SR-16 to I-95 northbound will be closed Thursday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for drainage work.

I-95 from SR-207 to the Flagler County line (434619-1) Lane closures Monday through Thursday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for road work. Lane closures at US-1 Monday through Thursday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for road work.

SR-13 at Batten Road. Daytime lane closure Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon for safety improvements.

SR-13 south of Greenbriar Road. Daytime lane closure Monday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for drainage work.

SR-16 at Masters Drive. Daytime lane closures weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for driveway and other concrete work.

SR-16 at I-95 (434615-1, 434615-2) Lane closures on SR-16 at I-95 while crews place temporary asphalt. The on-ramp from SR-16 to I-95 northbound will be closed Thursday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for drainage work.

SR-206 from US-1 to the Crescent Beach Bridge. Daytime lane closures weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for drainage work.

SR-207 from Brinkoff Road to Wildwood Drive. Lane closures Sunday through Friday from 3:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. for drainage and turn lane work.

US-1 from SR-207 to West King Street (436168-1). Lane closures Sunday through Thursday from 8:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for concrete pavement replacement.

US-1 just south of Nocatee Parkway (1200 feet north of Cross Ridge Drive) Daytime lane closures Tuesday from 9 a.m. to noon for asphalt work.

West King Street from North Ponce de Leon Boulevard (US-1) to Pellicer Lane. Nighttime eastbound lane closures weeknights from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for drainage work. Lane closures will be in place for approximately two more weeks. Eastbound traffic will detour onto Pellicer Lane to US-1.