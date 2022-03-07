Planned road closure report this week from Northeast FDOT

Florida Department of Transportation Community Outreach Specialist Allen Nelson has updated Historic City News with the weekly lane closure report containing information regarding ongoing construction projects and traffic impacts for the coming week. Our readers and subscribers will be updated every Friday by 5:00 p.m., with some unavoidable exceptions and state holidays.

The information contained in this report is taken from sources deemed reliable; the accuracy and completeness of which Historic City News does not control and cannot guarantee. The original records are on file with the Florida Department of Transportation Northeast Florida Region and should be consulted before taking any action.

I-95 from IGP to south of the future FCE interchange (between mile markers 323 and 326) Daytime shoulder and possible lane closures seven days a week beginning Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for two weeks for soil testing.

I-95 from SR-207 to IGP (434615-1, 434615-2) Night lane closures Sunday through Thursday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for roadway resurfacing. Possible on and off ramp closures while crews mill and resurface at the ramp approaches.

The on-ramp from SR-16 to I-95 northbound will be closed Thursday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for drainage work.

I-95 over SR-207. Night lane closures Sunday and Monday from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. for routine overpass maintenance.

International Golf Parkway at I-95 (410216-7) Night lane closures weeknights from 9:30 p.m. to 3 a.m. in the southbound left turn lane leading to I-95 southbound on-ramp for pavement marking placement.

SR-13 North south of Bartram Trail. Daytime lane closures Monday at 2808 SR-13 North and Tuesday through Thursday at 2824 and 2816 SR-13 North from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for drainage pipe replacement.

SR-16 at I-95 (434615-1, 434615-2) Night lane closures on SR-16 at I-95 while crews place temporary asphalt.

SR-206 from US-1 to the Crescent Beach Bridge (443273-1) Daytime shoulder closures Sunday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Night lane closures from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. for driveway and turnout construction and resurfacing the roadway.

SR-207 from the Putnam County line to Main Street. Daytime lane closures Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for shoulder work.

US-1 from SR-207 to West King Street (436168-1) Night lane closures Sunday through Thursday from 8:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for concrete pavement replacement.