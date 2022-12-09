Planned road closure report this week from Northeast FDOT

Florida Department of Transportation Community Outreach Specialist Allen Nelson has updated Historic City News with the weekly lane closure report containing information regarding ongoing construction projects and traffic impacts for the coming week. Our readers and subscribers will be updated every Friday by 5:00 p.m., with some unavoidable exceptions and state holidays.

The information contained in this report is taken from sources deemed reliable; the accuracy and completeness of which Historic City News does not control and cannot guarantee. The original records are on file with the Florida Department of Transportation Northeast Florida Region and should be consulted before taking any action.

I-95 from State Road 207 to IGP (434615-1, 434615-2, 434615-2) Nighttime lane closures from State Road 207 to IGP Sunday through Thursday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for roadway work. Single lane closures will occur between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. with double lane closures from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Shands Bridge-State Road 16. Nighttime lane closure Wednesday from 8 p.m. to midnight over the St. Johns River for routine bridge maintenance.

U.S. 1 at various locations. Nighttime moving operations Tuesday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. for routine mast arm and traffic signal arm maintenance.

U.S. 1 from Bartola Genovar Road to Nix Boat Yard Road. Nighttime lane closures Monday through Wednesday from 9 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for pavement marking placement.

U.S. 1 from King Street to Rambla Street (436168-1) Nighttime lane closures Sunday through Thursday from 8:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for concrete pavement replacement.

U.S. 1 from State Road 207 to Lewis Speedway (433843-1) Traffic is shifted to the east side of U.S. 1. A temporary median closure is in place for northbound U.S. 1 traffic at Spencer Street through late 2022.