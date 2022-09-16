Public Invited to Bird Walk at Fort Matanzas

The National Park Service has invited Historic City News subscribers to participate in an informative bird walk on Saturday, October 1 at Fort Matanzas National Monument.

Park Ranger Chris Leverett announced that the walk is being led by Volunteer Veronica and Ranger Caroline who will present participants with the opportunity to explore the park’s diverse habitat.

“Don’t forget to bring your hat, bug repellent, camera, binoculars, and comfortable shoes,” Leverett said. “This bird walk is appropriate for all ages. The difficulty level is mild, with some uneven or sandy terrain encountered during the walk.”

Those who wish to join the walk are instructed to sign up by dialing 904-471-0116. The starting point for the activity is 14 miles south of St. Augustine on Anastasia Island. The oceanside boardwalk is located at 8690 A1A South, St Augustine, FL 32080.

Admission to the walk and monument is free of charge. A small parking fee is collected.

In addition to preserving the fortified watchtower, which was completed by the Spanish in 1742, Fort Matanzas National Monument protects roughly 300 acres of Florida coastal environment.

