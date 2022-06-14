Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band postponed

On Saturday, June 10, 2022, Historic City News was informed that musicians and entertainers Edgar Winter and Steve Lukather who perform with Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band have each tested positive for the coronavirus, COVID-19, forcing the St Augustine Amphitheater to postpone the group’s June 24th appearance. The show is being rescheduled for September 2022.

Gallery 725, located at 1250 Beach Boulevard in Jacksonville Beach, is celebrating the long-awaited return of the popular band with a very special exhibition and sale between Saturday, June 18th, and Sunday, June 26th, featuring hand-signed, individually numbered, and limited-edition artworks created by Ringo Starr.

“We are so sorry to let the fans down. It’s been wonderful to be back out on the road and we have been having such a great time playing for you all,” Ringo said. “But, as we all know, Covid is still here and despite being careful, these things happen. I want to thank the fans for their patience, I send you all peace and love, and we can’t wait to be back in the Fall.”

According to an announcement provided by the Gallery, 100% of Ringo’s proceeds from the sale, will go towards The Lotus Foundation USA, located in Los Angeles, California. Their mission is to advance social welfare issues in substance abuse, cerebral palsy, brain tumors, cancer, battered women and their children, homelessness, and animals in need.

According to Shayna Winghart, Gallery 725 will also be releasing an exclusive Ringo Starr canvas giclee. Only 10 of these collectibles will be available.

Each purchaser will have an opportunity to participate in a Zoom video call with Ringo. This once-in-a-lifetime opportunity is a special way for Ringo to reconnect with his fans and to express his gratitude for the people who support his charity, the Lotus Foundation.

In addition to Ringo Starr’s art, the gallery will be offering signed copies of his art book “Painting is my Madness Too – The ART of Ringo Starr”. The gallery will also showcase several hand-signed artworks by Paul McCartney, John Lennon, and George Harrison.

These shows were initially planned for 2020. The bad news came almost halfway through the 22-show run. In addition to Ringo Starr, the other band members on the tour are Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Warren Ham, Gregg Bissonette, Hamish Stuart, and Edgar Winter. The remaining 12 dates are being added to the September tour.

For the revised itinerary and more information on shows to be announced and rescheduled, please check Ringo’s website www.ringostarr.com/tour For more information on the Lotus Foundation, visit their website www.lotusfoundation.com