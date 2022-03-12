Spring forward Saturday night — again

Historic City News subscribers are reminded to “Spring forward” tomorrow (Saturday) night. Daylight saving time in Florida will begin at 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, March 13, 2022. But more and more of our readers have been asking, “Should the Sunshine State stop trying to save daylight?”

For the past four years, Senator Marco Rubio has filed legislation to make Daylight Savings Time permanent, but, as it stands today, the attempt to get out of work an hour early and have enough daylight left to get in a few holes of golf in the Spring and summer months, ends at 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, November 6th.

So why haven’t we made the change? Because for Florida’s law to go into effect, federal law must first be changed. (Think recreational marijuana use)

The change from Eastern Standard to Daylight Savings time is not one of the issues pushed into overtime in this year’s legislative session, but only because Florida lawmakers already took up the cause. In 2018, the legislature embraced “year-round” Daylight Savings Time.

The Sunshine State isn’t alone in this quest. Fifteen other states have changed their laws to stop moving the clock, citing a variety of studies showing that “staying put” would help the economy, spur family bonding and benefit the recreation industry.

So, could this be the year Daylight Saving Time is made permanent? Don’t hold your breath that any legislation will pass this year. In the meantime, let this be your reminder to change your non-network clocks Saturday night.