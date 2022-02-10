St Augustine Beach gives notice of interim city commissioner vacancy

City of St Augustine Beach Communications and Events Coordinator, Melinda Conlon, gave notice to local Historic City News reporters that the commission is accepting resumes and letters of intent to fill an interim vacancy created on the board by the resignation of former commissioner Ernesto Juan Torres-Perez.

Letters of intent and resumes should be emailed to Max Royle, City Manager at mroyle@cityofsab.org. The deadline for submission is Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. The interim term will run until the November 2022 elections when a permanent commissioner is elected.

There will be a special meeting on Monday, February 28, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. for interviews and selection of the new interim City Commissioner. The meeting will be held at City Hall, 2200 A1A South, St. Augustine Beach, 32080. The public is welcome to attend the meeting.

Candidates must be a resident of the City of St. Augustine Beach for at least one year, be a registered voter, and if selected, must maintain a physical residency throughout the term of office. For more information, please visit www.staugbch.com