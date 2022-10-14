St Augustine’s unique role in Gullah Geechee history

Renowned worldwide for its unique intersection of diverse cultures and traditions, St Augustine is home to one historical heritage that is now getting the attention it deserves: The Gullah-Geechee.

Historic City News first reported when it was made public that St Johns County had officially been designated the southernmost point of the 8-million acre Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Corridor, which stretches all the way down from North Carolina.

“The Gullah-Geechee are descended from enslaved West and Central Africans who worked on agricultural plantations in the South,” according to the Cultural Council. “The county, and St Augustine in particular, played a unique role in providing refuge to freedom-seeking slaves before the United States was founded.”

The St Johns Cultural Council describes the pivotal role played by Fort Mose in St Augustine:

Fort Mose hosts the annual “Flight to Freedom” event to commemorate the journey undertaken by Africans in their search for a free life.

According the public events calendar of the Florida Park Service, the next celebration will be in February 2023.