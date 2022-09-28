St Johns County placed under Tropical Storm Warning

Areas of coastal St. Johns County were placed on warnings for tropical storm and storm surge as Hurricane Ian strengthens to Category 3 and continues its track to Florida. Residents are cautioned of the potential for life-threatening conditions within the next 36 hours.

The affected areas in St. Johns are St. Augustine, Anastasia Island, Ponte Vedra Beach, Palm Valley, and Durbin. The St. Johns County Department of Emergency Management reported to Historic City News on Tuesday that the area may expect peak winds of 45-55 mph with gusts of up to 75 mph.

The alert notes that “A storm surge warning means there is a danger of life-threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline, somewhere within this area within the next 36 hours. A tropical storm warning means tropical storm-force winds are expected somewhere within this area within the next 36 hours.”

The alert further cautions residents that the situation may be favorable to tornadoes and flooding that pose a threat to life and property. SJC Emergency Management on Tuesday that due to the potential high tides and other unsafe ocean conditions resulting from Hurricane Ian, all St. Johns County beaches will be restricted starting at 5pm on Tuesday, September 27th.

“At this time, pedestrian access to the beach will remain available at off-beach parks and beach walkovers,” Emergency Management clarifies.

